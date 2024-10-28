Rodri and Aitana win Ballon d'Or in a ceremony marked by Real Madrid's boycott

HQ

The winners for Ballon d'Or 2024 have been announced and, as expected, Rodrigo Hernández, 'Rodri', has won Ballon d'Or 2024, due to his role at Manchester City (winning Premier League) and Spain (UEFA Euro Cup).

Real Madrid, however, has won Best Men's team, and Carlo Ancelotti won Best Coach. It is the first time Real Madrid has won the award for best club (an award instated in 2021, only Chelsea and Manchester City have won).

Nobody picked those awards, as the club had decided not to go to the ceremony when it became clear that Vinícius Júnior wasn't going to win.

Unsurprisingly, FC Barcelona has won Best Women's team. Lamine Yamal also won Kopa Trophy for Best Young Player. Here's the list for 30 finalists for Men and Women's Ballon d'Or, in order of number of votes.

Men's Ballon d'Or for 2024 winners



Rodri

Vinícius Júnior

Jude Bellingham

Dani Carvajal

Erling Haaland

Kylian Mbappé

Lautaro Martínez

Lamine Yamal

Toni Kroos

Harry Kane

Phil Foden

Florian Wirtz

Dani Olmo

Ademola Lookman

Nico Williams

Granit Xhaka

Federico Valverde

Emiliano Martínez

Martin Ødegaard

Hakan Çalhanoğlu

Bukayo Saka

Antonio Rüdiger

Rúben Dias

William Saliba

Cole Palmer

Declan Rice

Vitinha

Álex Grimaldo

Artem Dovbyk

Mats Hummels



Women's Ballon d'Or for 2024 winners