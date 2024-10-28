English
Rodri and Aitana win Ballon d'Or in a ceremony marked by Real Madrid's boycott

As expected, Rodri wins over Vini Jr., but Real Madrid won Best Club: nobody picked the award.

The winners for Ballon d'Or 2024 have been announced and, as expected, Rodrigo Hernández, 'Rodri', has won Ballon d'Or 2024, due to his role at Manchester City (winning Premier League) and Spain (UEFA Euro Cup).

Real Madrid, however, has won Best Men's team, and Carlo Ancelotti won Best Coach. It is the first time Real Madrid has won the award for best club (an award instated in 2021, only Chelsea and Manchester City have won).

Nobody picked those awards, as the club had decided not to go to the ceremony when it became clear that Vinícius Júnior wasn't going to win.

Unsurprisingly, FC Barcelona has won Best Women's team. Lamine Yamal also won Kopa Trophy for Best Young Player. Here's the list for 30 finalists for Men and Women's Ballon d'Or, in order of number of votes.

Men's Ballon d'Or for 2024 winners


  1. Rodri

  2. Vinícius Júnior

  3. Jude Bellingham

  4. Dani Carvajal

  5. Erling Haaland

  6. Kylian Mbappé

  7. Lautaro Martínez

  8. Lamine Yamal

  9. Toni Kroos

  10. Harry Kane

  11. Phil Foden

  12. Florian Wirtz

  13. Dani Olmo

  14. Ademola Lookman

  15. Nico Williams

  16. Granit Xhaka

  17. Federico Valverde

  18. Emiliano Martínez

  19. Martin Ødegaard

  20. Hakan Çalhanoğlu

  21. Bukayo Saka

  22. Antonio Rüdiger

  23. Rúben Dias

  24. William Saliba

  25. Cole Palmer

  26. Declan Rice

  27. Vitinha

  28. Álex Grimaldo

  29. Artem Dovbyk

  30. Mats Hummels

Women's Ballon d'Or for 2024 winners


  1. Aitana Bonmatí

  2. Caroline Graham Hansen

  3. Salma Paralluelo

  4. Sophia Smith

  5. Lindsey Horan

  6. Mallory Swanson

  7. Marie-Antoinette Katoto

  8. Mariona Caldentey

  9. Trinity Rodman

  10. Alexia Putellas

  11. Patricia Guijarro

  12. Barbra Banda

  13. Lauren James

  14. Ada Hegerberg

  15. Khadija Shaw

  16. Tabitha Chawinga

  17. Alyssa Naeher

  18. Gabi Portilho

  19. Giulia Gwinn

  20. Lucy Bronze

  21. Mayra Ramírez

  22. Glódís Viggósdóttir

  23. Tarcianel

  24. Lea Schüller

  25. Sjoeke Nüsken

  26. Yui Hasegawa

  27. Manuela Giugliano

  28. Lauren Hemp

  29. Ewa Pajor

  30. Grace Geyoro

