Rodri and Aitana win Ballon d'Or in a ceremony marked by Real Madrid's boycott
As expected, Rodri wins over Vini Jr., but Real Madrid won Best Club: nobody picked the award.
HQ
The winners for Ballon d'Or 2024 have been announced and, as expected, Rodrigo Hernández, 'Rodri', has won Ballon d'Or 2024, due to his role at Manchester City (winning Premier League) and Spain (UEFA Euro Cup).
Real Madrid, however, has won Best Men's team, and Carlo Ancelotti won Best Coach. It is the first time Real Madrid has won the award for best club (an award instated in 2021, only Chelsea and Manchester City have won).
Nobody picked those awards, as the club had decided not to go to the ceremony when it became clear that Vinícius Júnior wasn't going to win.
Unsurprisingly, FC Barcelona has won Best Women's team. Lamine Yamal also won Kopa Trophy for Best Young Player. Here's the list for 30 finalists for Men and Women's Ballon d'Or, in order of number of votes.