Røde's NTH-100 aims to be the "perfect headphones"

Røde has been quite clear with its stance on its NTH-100 headphones. As it states in the product description, it wants this device to be the "perfect headphones", and is looking to achieve that feat by including custom-matched drivers, using a precision acoustic engineered design, boasting CoolTech gel to make them more comfortable, all on top of being built using a collection of high-grade components. Needless to say, the device is offering a lot.

And to see how all of this shapes up in practice, we've recently got our hands on the Røde NTH-100 on our latest episode of Quick Look, where we've put the headphones through the ringer and also shared a bunch of thoughts on them.

Be sure to catch the video below to see just how the NTH-100 stack up.