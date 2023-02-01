Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Røde's NTH-100 aims to be the "perfect headphones"

We've got our hands on the gadget on the latest episode of Quick Look to put that claim to the test.

Røde has been quite clear with its stance on its NTH-100 headphones. As it states in the product description, it wants this device to be the "perfect headphones", and is looking to achieve that feat by including custom-matched drivers, using a precision acoustic engineered design, boasting CoolTech gel to make them more comfortable, all on top of being built using a collection of high-grade components. Needless to say, the device is offering a lot.

And to see how all of this shapes up in practice, we've recently got our hands on the Røde NTH-100 on our latest episode of Quick Look, where we've put the headphones through the ringer and also shared a bunch of thoughts on them.

Be sure to catch the video below to see just how the NTH-100 stack up.

