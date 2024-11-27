Rod Stewart confirmed as Glastonbury 2025's first star

HQ

We finally know of one of the stars that will be taking to the stage of Glastonbury when the legendary music festival returns in the summer of 2025. Following tickets for the event selling out in 30 minutes, fans now know that rock legend Rod Stewart will be one of the veteran and iconic performers that take to the Pyramid Stage for the teatime legend slot.

This will actually be the first time that Stewart has returned to Glastonbury since also headlining the Pyramid Stage back in 2002. Speaking about his inevitable Glasto re-appearance, Stewart added:

"I'm proud, ready and more than able to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June."

Stewart is one of the most successful and popular rock stars of all-time, and currently shares a record with David Bowie, Taylor Swift, and U2 as the list of acts that have the most number one UK albums ever, with 11 to his name.

