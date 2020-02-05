Rod Fergusson leaves The Coalition for Blizzard

Following yesterday's news of Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser leaving Rockstar, yet another legendary industry head announced his departure just recently. The Coalition studio head Rod Fergusson, who has been a big part of the development of Gears of War since its dawn, before the series was acquired by Xbox Game Studios from Epic Games, announced he will be leaving The Coalition. In his announcement, he stated the following;

"I began working on Gears of War over 15 years ago and since then, it has been the joy of my life. But now it's time for a new adventure. I leave Gears in the great hands of The Coalition and can't wait for everyone to play Gears Tactics on April 28".

This is obviously nothing a person does without a good reason, and we'd say his is justified. Starting March 1, the soon to be former studio head will start working at Blizzard to oversee the future of the Diablo franchise. Going from one incredibly popular franchise to another. It'll be interesting to see how or if this move affects both Gears and Diablo. Maybe he even has time to implement a chainsaw in Diablo IV or change the highly-anticipated game in another way?

We wish Rod Fergusson the best of luck on his future endeavours.