Rod Fergusson bids farewell to Diablo and Blizzard

After five years at the helm of the Diablo franchise, Rod Fergusson is leaving Blizzard and Microsoft in search of new challenges. He assured fans that the team is well-prepared for the future, even in his absence, and expressed pride in what they have accomplished together. Fergusson also hinted at exciting projects ahead — both for himself and for Diablo.

In a post on X, he wrote:

"After five years of driving the Diablo franchise forward with four big launches, it's time for me to step away from Blizzard/Microsoft, sword in hand, and see what's next."

Blizzard has confirmed the news but offered no comment on the reasons behind his departure, nor on who will take over leadership of the Diablo team going forward. Xbox head Phil Spencer thanked Fergusson on social media, praising his contributions to one of gaming's most iconic series.

"You brought strength, hellfire, and vision to one of gaming's most iconic franchises. Playing Diablo IV with you was a blast—thanks for everything you gave to the game and the community."

Exactly what Fergusson will do next remains to be seen, but we wish him the best of luck.