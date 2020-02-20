Rocwise Entertainment's Curse of Anabelle is out now

A 9-year old girl has died under mysterious circumstances on the Ramsey Mansion grounds and as a result, the girl starts to visit her sister Emily through her dreams for help, as her soul is trapped in purgatory. Rocwise Entertainment's Curse of Anabelle is a horror adventure game in which the player steps into the shoes of Emily's boyfriend Nathan, worried for his partner as she disappears without a trace and it's up to the player to find out what has happened to the sisters.

Inspired by real-world myths and legends, the game offers plenty of scares for those who take off on the horror adventure and Curse of Anabelle is out now on Steam. Check the launch trailer out below.