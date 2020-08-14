Rocksteady's Suicide Squad confirmed to kill the Justice League

We hadn't even got the official confirmation of Rocksteady's Suicide Squad game when the studio registered a domain for SuicideSquadKillTheJusticeLeague.com, so neither that nor today's announcement should come as a giant surprise.

The schedule for next week's DC Fandome has been unveiled, and it doesn't just reveal that Rocksteady will have a panel dedicated to its Suicide Squad game at 1 AM BST / 2 AM on August 23, it also confirms that the game is indeed called Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

This means that Superman won't be the only superhero in the crosshair, but we'll learn more about that next week.