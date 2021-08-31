Rocksteady's Suicide Squad and Gotham Knights will be at DC FanDome in October

HQ

Warner had a rough 2021 with really heavy delays of Hogwarts Legacy, Gotham Knights and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga which slipped to 2022. Fortunately, next year looks a whole lot better, as all of these three games will be released, as will Rocksteady Studios almost mythical Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (which has been rumoured to be everything from a new Superman title to more Batman).

Now we're about to get more information of the two DC titles as both of them have been confirmed for DC FanDome in a short teaser on the official homepage. DC FanDome 2021 takes place on October 16 and it's a streamed event that can be followed by everyone with a decent internet connection.

Both these games are being developed for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. There's not a whole lot we know about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but we'll get to play as Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, King Shark and of course Harley Quinn in their battle against Brainiac in the same universe as Rocksteady's Arkham trilogy. Gotham Knights on the other hand is a co-op action game in which we must restore order in Gotham after Batman's death, playing as Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin.

Check out the official poster for DC FanDome below. Will you be following this and do you prefer DC or Marvel?