Rocksteady's studio heads will be leaving the developer at the end of the year

Rocksteady will be undergoing quite a significant change of management at the end of 2022, as in a new blog post, it has been revealed that both co-founders and studio heads, Sefton Hill and Jamie Walker, will be departing the developer.

The duo have decided to leave the company as the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is "nearly finished", and because the pair intend to start a "new adventure in gaming".

"Now with Suicide Squad in safe hands, and the team here stronger than ever, it's time to hand over the reins, and for us to start a new adventure together in games," said Hill and Walker in a joint statement.

As for who will be taking over these roles at Rocksteady, we're told that it will be former director of production, Nathan Burlow, who will be the new studio director, and Darius Sadeghian who will be the studio product director going forward.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League still doesn't have an exact release date as of yet, but we are told that it will debut in the spring of 2023.