Rocksteady shuts down Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League servers due to a bug that reported the game as "completed"

This week sees the release of several major titles in the 2024 catalogue, and among them is Rocksteady's return to the DC universe with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. A title that we did get to try out weeks ago in closed, controlled testing, but which neither we nor other media have had early access to prior to its early access, which started today. Perhaps we could have prevented errors like today's, which forced the studio to temporarily close the game's servers an hour after its opening.

As announced by the developers on X / Twitter, the servers are closed for maintenance and to fix a bug that caused players to receive a message that they had completed the game as soon as they opened it.

Hopefully they won't take too long to fix it, or they'll figure out a way to compensate those players who have paid extra to play the game early and aren't already doing so.

Are you looking forward to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?