Rocksteady shows off tons of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gameplay

During last night's State of Play stream, Rocksteady's upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League owned the spotlight and took up most of the show. The showcase of the game consisted of a straight trailer and interviews with the developers who talked about their thoughts behind the game.

For starters, we learned that Superman's arch-villain, Lex Luthor, and Penguin are in the adventure and that it takes place five years after the events of Batman: Arkham Knight. Wonder Woman seems to be the only member of the Justice League who hasn't been subjected to Brainiac's brainwashing (at least during what the trailer showed) but she's insufficient to put a stop to Brainiac's plans. The Suicide Squad must therefore work together to defeat the alien, and you'll be able to do just that when the game releases on May 26.

As we already know, you'll be able to choose between playing as King Shark, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot and Harley Quinn. King Shark is the strongest of the four, Captain Boomerang is the fastest, Deadshot can fly and Harley Quinn is the most acrobatic. No matter who you choose to play as, you'll be able to tailor your experience quite a bit. Each weapon can be modified with different properties, such as corrosive or armour-piercing ammunition.

In addition, the villains themselves will be modifiable like the heroes of Marvel's Avengers. In other words, you will be able to collect gear that will change your outfit, affecting both your appearance and your character's abilities.

Unfortunately, we weren't entirely convinced by what we saw tonight, but hopefully Rocksteady Studios will surprise us with another title of the same calibre as the Arkham trilogy.