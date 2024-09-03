Rocksteady sees layoffs after Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League disaster

HQ

Rocksteady has reportedly laid off over half of its QA team following the flop of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Over the past month, the size of the team has dropped from 33 people to just 15, according to Eurogamer.

It's not just the QA department that has been hit hard, as one staff member apparently found out they were being made redundant while they were on paternity leave. According to sources speaking with Eurogamer, those that are left will now be forced to shoulder more work without the QA department being as fleshed out. It is believed product quality will suffer as a result.

Both junior and more senior staff were laid off, and it leaves an overall bleak feeling about the future of this studio. Even if Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League proved to be unsuccessful, Rocksteady still has a legacy of making some of the best superhero games of all-time. Hopefully, they're not judged too harshly by their most recent release.