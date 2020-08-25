Rocksteady responds once more to accusations of sexism

You're watching Advertisements

Rocksteady has been in the headlines for all sorts of reasons this past week or so, with the studio's next major project, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, getting a big reveal during DC Fandome over the weekend. That moment in the limelight came after a letter from 2018 signed by several female members of staff was published. That letter detailed a troubling work environment and included examples of sexual harassment at the studio.

After responding to that report with a statement from some of the women who signed the 2018-original, the studio has returned with another open letter, once again shared on Twitter, that outlines the steps that have been taken to address the situation at the studio.

"In response to the initial communication, we met with all our female staff, we listened, and we dealt with the issues raised. All formal complaints were thoroughly investigated, addressed appropriately, and a number of serious measures were taken in response to the issues that were surfaced, including discipline or termination of staff," the statement claims.

The studio also outlined how they had engaged a third-party to speak with employees, and they promised to reach out to former staff (which by implication should include former senior writer Kim MacAskill, who spoke out shortly after the Guardian's original report) and get their thoughts.

The statement also mentions that all women at the studio are being asked for their feedback in terms of improving the representation of women in-game, and it's claimed that they have "employed specialists to help further enhance equity and representation at Rocksteady."