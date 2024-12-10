Rocksteady is leaving Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in January

HQ

Most of us feared the worst when Rocksteady showed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League for the first time, and the reviews that made it sound like the definition of "meh" made us fear for the studio's future. The good news is that the developers of Batman: Arkham Asylum will continue to make games despite quite a few lay-offs in September. Still, we knew what was coming when Rocksteady promised to "at least" deliver the amount of post-launch content they had promised, so today's announcement is not surprising.

Rocksteady confirms that season 4 episode 8 will be the last thing Rocksteady adds to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League when this final update arrives in January. This doesn't mean they'll shut down the servers and make it impossible to play. It's actually the opposite, as the game can be played without an internet connection after downloading episode 7 later today. We're also getting Deathstroke as a playable character, so the British studio deserves some praise for ending its support with a bang before turning all focus to a new, secret game.