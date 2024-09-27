Rocksteady is going along with post-launch content for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and confirms Season 3 release

HQ

Despite being panned at release, Rocksteady Studios is keeping its promise for a full year post-launch content for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and has announced that Season 1 is coming October 1.

A new character, Lawless, is going to be playable with the update. She is actually Zoey Lawton, daughter of Deadshot in the game, so fans are a little dissapointed that the new character will probably feel and play very similar to one of the main characters from the start. No gameplay trailer has been released so far for the season.

Rocksteady promised four seasons for the first year of the game, which will probably by the final year, as player numbers are below 500 hunders on Steam, despite it being a live-service game.

Each season adds a new playable character, new challengers and a new location, but not much in terms of story content. In fact, some players critiziced the grinding nature of the first two seasons, which made even the most hardcore fans of the game unhappy.

Some rumours say, however, that Rocksteady has already started working on a new Batman game.