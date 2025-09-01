Rocksteady hires Assassin's Creed veteran as its new game director

HQ

Rocksteady looks to have found its new game director. Following the flop of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, we imagined there would be some pretty significant shake-ups at the studio, and it seems new leadership is required to take Rocksteady forward to its next title.

As confirmed by Batman Arkham Videos and spotted by MP1st, Assassin's Creed franchise veteran Bill Money is joining the team working on Rocksteady's upcoming title. Having worked on Assassin's Creed Origins, Mirage, and Valhalla, Money is well-acquainted with third-person melee combat and open worlds, which it seems Rocksteady is returning to in its new project.

Rumours continue to swirl of this new game being a single-player Batman title. If that were the case, Money would again have some experience, as he worked on Batman: Arkham Origins with WB Games Montreal.

We'll have to wait for official confirmation from Rocksteady or WB before we start jumping to conclusions, though. Either way, it seems the Batman: Arkham studio is making big steps to get the ball rolling with its next title.