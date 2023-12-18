Rocksteady confirms Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League spoilers have leaked

HQ

Last month, some of us were lucky enough to test an early version of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League because Rocksteady wanted to stress their servers and hear some of our thoughts about the start of the game before its launch in February. Well, they got that, but also another thing that's far too common these days.

Because a bunch of videos of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League have now been spreading around the internet, as well as some detailed descriptions about the game's plot, secret characters and so forth. Rocksteady has acknowledged that these are real, and beg people to stop posting them. We're obviously also told to be careful on social media and forums if we want to avoid these spoilers and footage from an unpolished game that is still six weeks away from launch, so it might be worth muting the names of DC characters right now.