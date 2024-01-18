Rocksteady co-founders form new studio

HQ

Rocksteady Studios co-founders Jamie Walker and Sefton Hill have established a new development studio in London. Hundred Star Games is a start-up that will consist of only 100 industry veterans and up and coming talent.

While the studio hasn't officially been announced, Polygon managed to track down a listing for it on the corporate website Endole, where Hill and Walker are listed as directors. The website for the company went live in October, and it's currently hiring for positions, with about 25 employees currently.

LinkedIn profiles also suggest that the Rocksteady founders have been looking to their former studio for talent, as a few lead developers from the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League studio have left to go to an unannounced company.