Rockstar's latest announcement is accused of being full of "falsehoods and disinformation"

Rockstar finally spoke out recently and commented on the allegations of so-called "union busting" when it suddenly sacked over 30 employees, who all happened to be discussing the formation of an internal union in conjunction with representatives Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain (IWGB).

Rockstar stands by their explanation and still believes that the employees shared "sensitive information" about game-specific details to external parties, something for which there is no evidence, even after the Discord thread was checked by an independent media outlet.

And in a statement to Eurogamer the IWGB also expresses scepticism about the announcement:

"Once again, they have chosen to mischaracterize workers speaking about their working conditions in a private forum as 'leaking information.' It is hard to understand this statement as anything but a desperate attempt to deflect from the global scrutiny they have come under over the last month. From the UK Prime Minister in the House of Commons, to the game developers across the world erupting in protest - all eyes are on Rockstar and their lawless attack on the people who make them their billions."

Legal action will be taken against Rockstar for these dismissals.