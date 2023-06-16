Rockstar's co-founder starts a new studio

HQ

It was big news when the Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser left the company back in 2020, without finishing Grand Theft Auto VI. Since then, many people have wondered what he will do next, and now we won't have to speculate anymore

Houser has announced his a brand new studio, Absurd Ventures, that will delve into video games and a whole lot more (including live action and animated movies, scripted podcasts, books and graphic novels). According to the studio, they are all about "Storytelling. Philanthropy. Ultraviolence.", but what this ultimately means is up for debate as it will probably be a couple of years before we get to see their first finished products. Houser himself says:

"We are building Absurd Ventures to create new universes and to tell great stories, wherever and however we can."

You can check out the presentation video below (which is just as cryptic as you might have guessed). It should be pointed out that while Houser is the biggest name to leave Rockstar, they have also lost other key players recently like the producer Leslie Benzies, and the writer/voice actor Lazlow Jones.

Do you think Absurd Ventures might end up being a serious competitor to Rockstar?

This image was shared on the studio's Twitter account, but what it means is of course unknown.

Thanks Gematsu