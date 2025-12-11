Rockstar's alleged union busting has now caught the attention of the UK Prime Minister

HQ

Well, this is a bit of an unexpected turn. We all know about Rockstar recently firing 31 employees from its Rockstar North offices. If you're not aware, you can get more details here and here, but the gist of the matter is that the fired employees and the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB) alleges that the firings were a blatant attempt at union busting.

The matter has now been brought before Parliament, where the local MP of the constituency which houses Rockstar North Chris Murray asked UK PM Sir Keir Starmer about the firings. "It's a deeply concerning case," Starmer said (via IGN). "Every worker has the right to join a trade union and we're determined to strengthen workers rights and ensure they don't face unfair consequences for being part of a union. Our ministers will look into the particular case that he [Murray] raises and will keep him updated."

Rockstar holds firm that the firings took place due to gross misconduct and no other reason. We'll have to see if ministers agree with this reasoning if they are truly going to investigate the matter further. Keep your eyes peeled as we look to share more on this.