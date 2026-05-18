Rockstar was involved in the development of Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

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On Monday, we finally got to talk about the game we've been working on for the past week: Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, which I personally called "the absolute best Lego game I've ever had the privilege of playing" in our review. But achieving that hasn't been entirely easy for a studio like TT Games, which is why they enlisted some help.

Now, VGC reports that a fairly well-known studio has contributed to this expansive and polished Batman adventure... namely Rockstar. A total of 24 people from Rockstar have been involved in development in several key roles, and TT Games has also received assistance from Warner Bros. Games Montreal, which previously developed games in the Arkham series.

After the very mediocre Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, we're keeping our fingers crossed that Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will mark the start of higher-quality DC games, and judging by the latest rumours, that may very well be the case, as Injustice 3 is reportedly set to be the next major DC title.