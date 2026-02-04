Rockstar used AI for "zero part" of Grand Theft Auto VI, says Take-Two CEO

HQ

Fearful fans believed there might have been another delay looming in Take-Two's recent financial report. However, the GTA developer's parent company actually sounded quite confident, telling us that marketing will begin this summer, and that there is serious belief the November release date will be hit.

Speaking to Gamesindustry.biz, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick also confirmed a new detail surrounding the development of the game, saying that generative AI has had no impact on what Rockstar is cooking. "On the topic of AI, I've been enthusiastic since the very beginning," he began. "This company's products have always been built with machine learning and artificial intelligence. We've actually always been a leader in the space, and right now we have hundreds of pilots and implementations across our company, including within our studios. And we're already seeing instances where generative AI tools are driving costs and time efficiencies."

"That said, do I think tools by themselves create great entertainment properties? No, there's no evidence that that's the case and it won't be the case in the future. Specifically with regards to GTA 6, Generative AI has zero part in what Rockstar Games is building. Their worlds are handcrafted. That's what differentiates them. They're built from the ground up, building by building, street by street, neighbourhood by neighbourhood. They're not procedurally generated, they shouldn't be. That's what makes great entertainment," Zelnick continued.

For people wanting Grand Theft Auto VI but perhaps worried that generative AI has crept its way into the game, this is a moment of relief. AI has been in gaming for a while, but we've always considered it how enemies learn to adapt to our movements, and things like that. To see AI-generated environments, art, and more in our games is something not many of us are wanting.