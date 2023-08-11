Rockstar takes over Cfx.re, the team behind the biggest roleplay mods in GTA V

HQ

Rockstar has announced the acquisition of Cfx.re, the team behind FiveM and RedM, two of GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2's active roleplay and content creator communities.

At least some of the credit for GTA V's current health (and sales) could be attributed due to the roleplay communities in GTA Online, where fans create dedicated servers to develop their own stories in Los Santos and are followed by millions of streaming viewers. It is therefore not an unusual decision that Rockstar has chosen to bring in the team with the most experience in creating these worlds, potentially with a view to offering it as an additional game mode in GTA VI, which is heavily hinted at a release in early 2025.