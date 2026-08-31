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Grand Theft Auto VI

Rockstar says there is "no AI" in Grand Theft Auto VI

If you've been worried that Rockstar would take the easy and lazy route in creating its next gangster epic - you can breathe a sigh of relief now.

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Many people view the development of games using AI as both lazy and unimaginative, as well as something that risks stifling innovation in the gaming industry, as AI relies on existing elements rather than trying to come up with new ideas. As a result, many people outright reject games created with this technology.

But... what about Grand Theft Auto VI? Has Rockstar resorted to AI to fill the game with half-baked creations, or have they taken the hard road? For those who've been worried about this, we now have some good news. Kinda Funny Games host Greg Miller says he spoke with Rockstar about the matter and asked point-blank whether GTA VI was partially created using AI.

Fortunately, the response he received was reassuring, and the Rockstar representative clearly stated that there is "no AI" in Grand Theft Auto VI. And with that, we can rest easy. If you missed the absolutely amazing presentation of the game last week, you can find it here.

Grand Theft Auto VI

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