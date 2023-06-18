Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Grand Theft Auto V

Rockstar removed nearly 200 cars from GTA Online

The Comet Retro Custom, the Infernus, and the GP1 among many others are no longer available for purchase.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Fans knew they'd be losing some cars when GTA Online launched its San Andreas Mercenaries update recently, but the sheer number of them seems to have shocked the criminal underworld of Los Santos to its core.

189 cars and motorcycles have been effectively removed from the game, as they've been taken from the in-game stores and made impossible to purchase. Fans are even more angry as they've discovered that some of the removed cars have been made available through the GTA+ paywall.

Are any of your favourite cars on the list of removed vehicles? Check out the full list below (sourced from GTAForums):

Cars


  • Peyote Gasser

  • Zion Classic

  • Nebula Turbo

  • Issi Sport

  • Vamos

  • Futo

  • Ruiner

  • Romero

  • Prairie

  • Michelli GT

  • Fagaloa

  • Hermes

  • Retinue

  • Tornado Rat-Rod

  • Massacro Racecar

  • Jester Racecar

  • Pigalle

  • Blade

  • Picador

  • F620

  • Fusilade

  • Penumbra

  • Sentinel

  • Rat-Loader

  • Schwartzer

  • Zion Cabrio

  • Zion

  • Gauntlet

  • Vigero

  • Issi

  • Seminole Frontier

  • Dynasty

  • Tulip

  • BeeJay XL

  • FQ2

  • Serrano

  • Habanero

  • Cheburek

  • Streiter

  • Franken Stange

  • Jackal

  • Oracle Xs

  • Schafter

  • Surge

  • Warrener

  • Regina

  • Buffalo

  • Buffalo S

  • Tailgater

  • Asea

  • Granger

  • Rancher XL

  • Ingot

  • Intruder

  • Minivan

  • Premier

  • Radius

  • Stanier

  • Stratum

  • Washington

  • Asterope

  • Fugitive

  • Dilettante

  • Hellion

  • Riata

  • Seminole

  • Kalahari

  • Rebel (Clean)

  • Sanking SWB

  • Bodhi

  • Dune Buggy

  • Rebel

  • Injection

  • Bison

  • Landstalker XL

  • Patriot

  • Contender

  • Landstalker

  • Gresley

  • Baller

  • Cavalcade 2nd Gen

  • Cavalcade

  • Rocoto

  • Felon GT

  • Felon

  • Oracle

  • Tigon

  • Imorgon

  • Zorruso

  • Locust

  • Neo

  • Paragon R

  • S80RR

  • Deviant

  • Stafford

  • Swinger

  • Comet SR

  • Hustler

  • 190Z

  • GT500

  • Viseris

  • Savestra

  • SC1

  • Cyclone

  • Rapid GT Classic

  • XA-21

  • Torero

  • Ruston

  • GP1

  • Raptor

  • Lynx

  • ETR1

  • Tyrus

  • RE-7B

  • Seven-70

  • 811

  • Verlierer

  • Brawler

  • Coquette Black Fin

  • Stirling GT

  • Furore GT

  • Jester

  • Alpha

  • Z-Type

  • Stinger GT

  • Stinger

  • JB700

  • Cheetah

  • Entity XF

  • Cognoscenti Cabrio

  • Coquette

  • Feltzer

  • Infernus

  • 9F Cabrio

  • 9F

  • Comet

  • Vacca

  • Bullet

  • Carbonizzare

  • Voltic

  • Rapid GT Cabrio

  • Rapid GT

  • Surrano

  • Stafford

  • Revolter

  • Raiden

  • XLS (both versions)

  • Roosevelt Valor

  • Roosevelt

  • Cognoscenti 55 (both versions)

  • Cognoscenti (both versions)

  • Baller LE (both versions)

  • Schafter LWB (both versions)

  • Exemplar

  • Super Diamond

  • Squaddie

  • Mesa

  • Liberator

  • Comet

Motorcycles


  • Thrust

  • Wolfsbane

  • Esskey

  • Avarus

  • Zombie Bobber

  • Daemon (Bikers variant)

  • Rat-Bike

  • Bagger

  • Faggio Mod

  • Fagio Sport

  • Cliffhanger

  • Enduro

  • Nemesis

  • Hakuchou

  • Innovation

  • Sovereign

  • Hot Rod Blazer

  • Bati 801RR

  • Ruffian

  • Vader

  • Blazer

  • PCJ 600

  • Sanchez (both versions)

  • Faggio

  • Akuma

  • Double-T

  • Hexer

  • Lifeguard

  • Verus

Grand Theft Auto V

Related texts

0
Grand Theft Auto VScore

Grand Theft Auto V
REVIEW. Written by Lee West

"We've returned to Los Santos to see what the new-gen version of GTAV has to offer. The answer: a lot."

2
Grand Theft Auto VScore

Grand Theft Auto V
REVIEW. Written by Gillen McAllister

"Grand Theft Auto V is the finest game Rockstar have ever produced and is one of best experiences this console generation."



Loading next content