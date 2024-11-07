Rockstar once again affirms that Grand Theft Auto VI will launch in Autumn 2025

HQ

There have been a multitude of rumours that claim that Grand Theft Auto VI might need even more time in the oven and will miss its formerly plotted release date of autumn 2025. As is always the case with Rockstar projects, until official word comes from the developer itself, you have to treat these rumours with the utmost caution and care, something that was proved once again in the latest financial report from publisher Take-Two Interactive.

In the pipeline section of the report, it's mentioned and affirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI is still tracking for a launch in the autumn of 2025. No delay has been noted in this document, but likewise no further information on a firmer date has been given either, nor any additional update on when we'll next see the game.

Considering the first official trailer for GTA VI arrived in December 2023, do you think we'll get another taste of the game before the end of 2024?