Rockstar now has its own version of Game Pass

Rockstar has decided to give GTA Plus subscribers their own mini Game Pass, as through the service, gamers now have access to Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition at no extra cost.

This isn't really the most exciting offer to get fans subscribing to the service, as Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition was panned by critics and fans upon its release. This is just the first in a rotating assortment of classic games by Rockstar, though, and so hopefully in time more games will become available. This doesn't just include GTA, though, and everything from Max Payne to Bully could be added in time.

Launching last year, GTA Plus mostly gives subscribers bonuses in Grand Theft Auto Online. For $6 a month, they can get $500,000 into their in-game bank account, a selection of extra cars, and boosts to cash and XP earned.

What classic Rockstar game would make you get GTA Plus?