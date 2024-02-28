Rockstar makes big changes to avoid more GTA VI leaks

HQ

Leaks are fairly common in the games industry, but the Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 developers at Rockstar are known for being very secretive and great at keeping stuff under wraps. At least until September 2022, when the studio suffered a massive hacker attack that lead to hours of very early footage of Grand Theft Auto VI being posted online. It didn't help that the first official trailer for the game also leaked a few hours before it was supposed to go public last December, so major changes are being made to avoid something like this happening again.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier has seen an internal email where the leaders at Rockstar ask all the studio's employees to return to the office five days a week starting in April. This isn't just done to make this final stretches of GTA VI's development go faster leading up to its launch in what now seems to be mid-2025, but also minimize the risk of more leaks by protecting more material behind the studio's internal security and monitoring communication in and out of the company.

Not exactly a popular decision among people working at Rockstar, as many shared positive thoughts when the studio opened up for working from home, but also understandable when Grand Theft Auto VI alone is expected to earn Take-Two billions of dollars.