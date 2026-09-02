Rockstar introduces the "next level" of GTA roleplay with official server

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After trying to shut down the modding team FiveM, a GTA Online RP platform, Rockstar decided if it couldn't beat them, it would have the team come aboard, and made a partnership with the modders and their tech. The first fruits of that partnership have been shown, as we'll soon be properly introduced to nopixel V, the official Grand Theft Auto V roleplaying server.

There's a trailer to check out below, but we'll be getting a much more in-depth look on the 8th of September, as we'll see a stream of the closed beta. "For years, nopixel has set the standard for the genre through its ambitious releases. Now, nopixel V overhauls the experience once more: A reworked character customization system gives roleplayers more ways than ever to create characters as unique as their backstories, while new corners of the city — from the brand new Pixel Hotel & Casino to a six-block revamp of Cypress Flats — set the stage for new stories," Rockstar teases in a new blog post.

There are some ambitious goals with nopixel V. More than 1000 properties for players to own, plenty of businesses to be a part of, lives to be lived on either side of the law. It all sounds very impressive if it can be pulled off, but it also makes one wonder how this will shape up as we move towards the release of Grand Theft Auto VI and its mysterious multiplayer offering.