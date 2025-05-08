Rockstar: "Grand Theft Auto VI trailer 2 was captured entirely in-game from a PlayStation 5"

HQ

There's been a lot of discussion, of course, about the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer that was unexpectedly released this week, but one thing pretty much everyone seems to agree on is that it looks like it's going to be a ridiculously good-looking game.

Maybe too good looking. Despite the fact that it's not coming to PC (at least not at the premiere), some have launched theories that it's PC that was shown off, while others claim it's fake through and through. Perhaps that's why Rockstar has now decided to confirm that the fiercely awesome trailer was run on a PlayStation 5 and that there are indeed elements of gameplay in it.

And with that, we know. We can basically expect the best looking video game of all time when it premieres on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X next year - and we can only dream about what it will look like on PlayStation 5 Pro.