Rockstar gives us another sneak peek at Grand Theft Auto VI in new trailer

Out of the blue, Rockstar has given us another look at Grand Theft Auto VI in the game's second trailer, which focuses on protagonists Jason and Lucia.

We open the trailer with Jason, and an older man named Brian, who appears to be voiced by Stephen Root. Jason drives through Vice City on his way to the prison, in order to pick up Lucia, who just got out.

From there, we see plenty more of Vice City, alongside some of the criminal activities Lucia and Jason are bound to get up to with us controlling them. It seems they're looking to live the high life in Vice City, and are probably going to need to get some quick cash in order to do it. There's another classic song in the background of this trailer, too, which is Hot Together by The Pointer Sisters.

We also get to see some of the characters who will be making up the rest of the cast, alongside teases of different storylines. The footage for the trailer was apparently captured on PS5, though it's unclear how much of it was just cinematics versus gameplay. Still, it's clear to see we're in for a visual treat compared to Grand Theft Auto V. If you want more of a taste of the game's plot, check out the synopsis below:

"Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive."

Grand Theft Auto VI launches on the 26th of May, 2026 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.