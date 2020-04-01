Rockstar Games to donate 5% of its revenue to fight COVID-19

Many major tech companies and game developers are helping in the coronavirus (or COVID-19) relief efforts in every way they can and now, industry giant Rockstar Games has released a statement letting us know that it will be donating 5% of its GTA Online and Red Dead Online revenue from now until the end of May to coronavirus relief efforts. 5% may not sound like a lot, but keep in mind that GTA Online alone has kept the studio topping sales charts worldwide for close-to seven years.

The statement reads;

"Starting April 1st and continuing through the end of May, 5% of our revenue from purchases in our online games, GTA Online and Red Dead Online, will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts. These funds will be used to help local communities and businesses struggling with the impacts of COVID-19, both directly and by supporting some of the amazing organizations who are on the ground helping those affected by this crisis. As things progress, we will share more on these efforts.

Thank you for your support, and we wish you and your families health and safety"