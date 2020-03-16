Rockstar Games orders self-quarantine for employees

Coronavirus started its world tour in China and has now landed and settled in the Western world as well. This has caused many cancellations and other unfortunate effects, and many companies are encouraging people to work from home in order to slow down the virus from spreading like bad news in a tabloid magazine.

Rockstar Games is known for its Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption games. The company has now issued a new policy on Twitter "across our international offices and studios". People are encouraged to work from home. You can see the announcement below.

Rockstar Games is not the only company who has pushed its employees to work from home. Less than 2 weeks ago Halo and Destiny developer Bungie did something similar as well.