Rockstar Games has launched an official Discord server

Rockstar Games has recently launched a official Discord server, complete with a dedicated channel for Grand Theft Auto VI, with the idea of making it easier for people to find others to play with, interact with other like-minded people and check out gaming-related activities. Not surprisingly, however, Grand Theft Auto VI has become the dominant discussion on the server, and the tone has been both chaotic and spiteful.

Users have spread false claims about new trailers, there have been insults, abusive language and just general confusion. The volume of messages has been so overwhelming that it has even been necessary to put the server into so-called "slow mode", which limits users to sending one message every 10 minutes. Despite this measure, the flow of messages is constant, with over 43,000 members online sharing speculation and hopes about the game.

Many members interpret the launch of the official Discord server as a sign that new information about Grand Theft Auto VI is imminent. A new trailer, release date or similar. But as always, Rockstar is being tight-lipped and hard to predict, because just like before, they'll reveal the information entirely on their own terms.

Have you checked out the Rockstar Discord server?