Rockstar Games and CircoLoco have founded a new record label

Rockstar Games, the juggernaut behind titles like Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, has founded its own record label along with dance brand CircoLoco. The label is called CircoLoco Records and it plans to "break new ground in an effort to support dance music culture."

The first release from the label will be a dance compilation called Monday Dreamin'. It's planned to launch on July 9 and it contains artists that have been closely connected to CircoLoco throughout its 22-year history. Some of the artists included on the album are Rampa, Tale of Us, Seth Troxler, and Red Axes.

Sam Houser, co-founder of Rockstar, said within a press release: "Music is fundamental to Rockstar Games - it's part of everything we do. "Partnering with our friends at CircoLoco is part of our ongoing efforts to find new ways to bring the very best underground music to the widest audience possible."

You can find out more about Monday Dreamin' and the label as a whole here.

Thanks, IGN.