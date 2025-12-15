Rockstar founder Dan Houser creates new novel about rogue AI

HQ

After leaving Rockstar, gaming veteran Dan Houser decided he wanted to make more than just games in his future. His new studio, Absurd Ventures, is still making games, but it also has plans for comics, graphic novels, and Houser's debut novel, A Better Paradise.

A Better Paradise started off as an audio drama, but has now been made into a book. It follows a world in which an AI goes rogue in the near future, leading to a dystopian society. Houser describes the AI as having "infinite knowledge and zero wisdom."

"What would an incredibly precocious child, who remembers everything he ever thought - because computers don't forget things - feel like when he started talking?" he tells the BBC.

As the AI sector continues to boom, concerns also rise over the unfettered use of this newfound technology. Houser didn't want to play off people's fears when beginning the book, saying he started writing a year before ChatGPT was unleashed in 2022. Still, it'll probably be easy now to find a mirror to our real world when reading A Better Paradise.

