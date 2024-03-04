Rockstar employees fear return to crunch culture with mandatory office work

HQ

Last week, we reported that Rockstar was bringing its employees back to the office in order to minimize the chances of leaks spreading and speed up work on Grand Theft Auto VI. With the game targeting a 2025 release date, a lot of us are expecting this to mean the final stages of development are being entered.

However, not everyone is happy about this change. Namely, Rockstar employees are not looking forward to the return to the office as it could signify another lot of crunch. Everyone remembers the people sleeping at their desks in the lead up to Red Dead Redemption 2, and we don't want to see it again.

In a statement written by the IWGB Game Workers Union, which represents a number of Rockstar employees, it was outlined why workers will be frustrated at this change. "Rockstar's decision to implement the new policy also marks a U-turn from previous statements in which the company insisted flexible work options would remain available, stating in an employee-wide email, 'This isn't our first step to 5 days a week. No one wants to go back to the old way of working,'" the statement reads.

An anonymous Rockstar employee said the following: "Working from home has been a lifeline for many of us at Rockstar, allowing us to balance care responsibilities, manage disabilities, and relocate as we need. Now, Rockstar is snatching away that lifeline without a second thought for the workers who'll be impacted most. After so many broken promises we now fear management may even be paving the way for a return to toxic 'crunch' practices. Senior leadership need to rethink their reckless decision making and engage with their staff to find an arrangement that works for everyone." Another claimed that there has been zero consultation with employees on this change.

Rockstar has yet to respond.