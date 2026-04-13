Rockstar confirms recent data breach but notes there will be no impact on "our organisation or our players"

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Rockstar is usually a company that draws a lot of headlines when it suffers cyberattacks and data breaches, mostly because the famed developer doesn't tend to share much information about its upcoming projects, leaving fans desperate for any scraps. To this end, Grand Theft Auto VI is on the horizon and we're still rather unsure about what to expect due to only a handful of trailers being shared and titbits of information revealed on its website.

Over the weekend, Rockstar was hacked once again, this time by the group calling themselves "ShinyHunters", leaving many to wonder if we're in store for another leak on the scale of what happened back in 2022. According to Rockstar, this won't be the case at all.

In a statement from the developer (as per VGC), it's noted that while Rockstar was hacked, the culprits made off with only "a limited amount of non-material company information" and that this "incident has no impact on our organisation or our players."

This hasn't stopped the hacker group from ransoming the data all the same, with the group putting a deadline of April 14 on any decision from Rockstar, with ShinyHunters claiming via The Cybersec Guru: "Pay or leak. This is a final warning to reach out by April 14 before we leak, along with several annoying digital problems that will come your way. Make the right decision, don't be the next headline."

Leaks or not, it's about time we heard more from Rockstar about GTA VI, especially if the game is still debuting on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in November as planned, and then perhaps on PC soon afterwards.