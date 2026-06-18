Rockstar confirms Grand Theft Auto VI pre-orders officially go live next week

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After months of nothing but the release date being reconfirmed again and again, we now have something fresh to talk about with Grand Theft Auto VI. It does seem like that November 19th launch date is going to happen, as Rockstar has confirmed the game's pre-orders begin next week, on the 25th of June.

Pre-orders will go live on digital storefronts, and with select retailers. Guess that means rumours of there not being a physical edition were probably unfounded, too. The pre-order date announcement came with another trailer, if you can count it as one. There was no gameplay, no cinematic, but we did get to see the official reveal of the game's cover art.

Just goes to show how big of a game Grand Theft Auto VI is that it can draw the eye with the reveal of its cover art. It's got that typical GTA style, with multiple key characters and locations shown off in individual frames. You can download the cover art for yourself on the GTA VI site.

Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to launch on the 19th of November, 2026 for Xbox Series X/S and PS5.