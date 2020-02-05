Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser leaves the company

Few game studios are as well-known or as the highly acclaimed as Rockstar Games, so it's safe to say that its founders, the Houser brothers, have become icons through the years. This means that tonight's announcement really marks the end of an era.

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar, has revealed that Dan Houser will leave Rockstar Games. The youngest of the two brothers is set to have his final day at the office on March 11.

The announcement also shows just how secretive the folks over at Rockstar are by stating that Houser has been on an extended break since last spring. Not exactly surprising or undeserved after his comments about 100-hour work weeks back in 2018.

As one of the core people behind phenomenal franchises such as Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, Manhunt, Midnight Club and more across more than twenty years, we wish Dan the very best and look forward to seeing what Sam and the rest of Rockstar can do without the vice president and instrumental creative mind on location in the future.