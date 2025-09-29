Rockstar co-founder reveals why Bully 2 never happened

While Rockstar is pretty much known as the Red Dead and GTA studio nowadays, there was a time we could expect their logo on a handful of other great IPs. L.A. Noire, Bully, and more came from Rockstar, and while these games still have their fans, we doubt we'll see any more from them.

Dan Houser explained why Bully 2 never came about in a recent conversation with IGN (via Insider Gaming), in which he explained the challenges Rockstar faces as a studio, even with its reputation. "I think it was just bandwidth issues," he said. "You know, if you've got a small lead creative team, and a small senior leadership crew, you just can't do all the projects you want."

"And you know, we certainly - how we're structured at Absurd [Ventures], we're doing two projects with a fairly small team, and it's really trying to think through that. How can we do that and keep them both moving?" Houser elaborated.

Absurd Ventures is Houser's new studio, which currently aims at making games, multimedia universes, and more. We'll have to see if there are any bandwidth issues over there, but now at least we have a reason for Bully 2 never coming to fruition.