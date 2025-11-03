Rockstar co-founder reveals which Grand Theft Auto character he likes best

HQ

One of the most important people behind the modern Grand Theft Auto games is Dan Houser, who has written virtually all of the games in the series (as well as both Red Dead Redemption games) and has also been a producer on over half of them. Including the expansions.

But in 2020, he left Rockstar to try his luck on his own. He now appears on the Lex Clips podcast, where he reveals which characters he considers to be the best in the series. Although Rockstar has been praised countless times for its phenomenally fine character portrayals, there is one that makes his heart beat a little faster. Here are the three he likes best:



Niko Bellic - Grand Theft Auto IV

Carl "CJ" Johnson - Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Michael De Santa - Grand Theft Auto V



If the creator himself gets to choose, Niko is the strongest character in the series, and we can't help but say that it's easy to understand why, considering how different, cliché-free, and well-written he was.

Do you agree with Hourser, or is there someone else you like better?