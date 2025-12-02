Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser warns of "mad cow disease" in AI

HQ

Few issues are more polarising in today's world than the use or rejection of AI in everyday life, ranging from code optimisation to the direct replacement of jobs and creative projects. The lack of regulation and the disproportionate advance we are experiencing every day seems like a snowball rolling down the mountainside. And a voice as relevant as Rockstar co-founder and creator of Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption II, Dan Houser, believes that if we don't start to curb its use and keep creative humans in the equation, the entire AI industry could suffer from a mad cow disease.

A little context, if you're too young to understand the metaphor. Bovine spongiform encephalopathy (or mad cow disease) was a degenerative disease caused by feeding cows feed made from the animal parts of other cows. The disease attacked the cows' brains, and was then transmitted to people by eating meat from sick animals. It caused an unprecedented health crisis in the UK in the mid-1980s and 1990s.

Dan Houser argues that the people who currently control the business of AI and its advancement are not very creative people: "Some of these people who are trying to define the future of humanity, creativity or whatever through AI, are not the most humane or creative people. So, in a way, they say, 'We are better humans than you are'. Obviously, that's not true."

AI will eventually devour itself... as far as I know - and it's quite superficial - models search for information on the internet, but the internet will be increasingly filled with information generated by models. It's like when we fed cows to cows, and we got mad cow disease.

Do you think the internet will end up oversaturated with AIs feeding off each other and going into decline, self-destructing their industry altogether?