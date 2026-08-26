Rockstar breaks silence: "Having videos of Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay leak has been heartbreaking"

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Since last week, one or some individuals seemingly managed to get an old build of Grand Theft Auto VI and started leaking gameplay clips, initially thought to be fake but later verified to be true. This happened one week before the GTA VI gameplay reveal on Netflix, and today Wednesday, one day before the showcase, Rockstar has finally spoken about the leaks.

In the statement, Rockstar confirms the leaks are real and say the team is heartbroken because that is not how they intended to reveal gameplay to fans.

"Dear all, we know that many of you have been waiting to hear from us regarding the events of the past week. It would be an understatement to say that having videos of Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay leak in this way has been heartbreaking for our team, and this is obviously not how we intended for you to see the game after all this time."

Nothing has changed: the game continues planned for November 19 and the gameplay showcase remains scheduled for Thursday August 27 at 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST on Netflix (six hours later it will be uploaded to YouTube).

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"We are very excited for everyone to see the extended look tomorrow. It has taken longer than we wanted to get it ready, but as with everything we do, we know we need to exceed your expectations, and we are determined to deliver at the level you expect and deserve. While it is unfortunate that the intended game experience may now be impacted by some spoilers, we hope that everyone will wait a bit longer to experience the game for themselves on November 19.

"We want to thank everyone in the community who has reached out with messages of support this past week — your words have meant more to this team than you can imagine. Ultimately, we are making this game for you, and without you, we would not have had the privilege of making games. We look forward to sharing more with you soon."