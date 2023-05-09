Rockstar accused of trolling over Grand Theft Auto VI 'reveal'

HQ

Rockstar is known for teasing its fans a lot. The amount of times it has allegedly teased a Grand Theft Auto VI reveal only for that tease to be revealed as nothing more than a little bit of trolling tell us the company loves to have a bit of fun every now and again.

The latest case of Rockstar's trolling comes in the form of a blog post announcing a change to the podium vehicle in Grand Theft Auto Online's Diamond City Casino. In the blog post, you can read the following:

"Every year comes with the hopeful promise that this year will be the year everything finally comes together. Well, 2023 could be that year."

Some believe this can't have been written without considering Grand Theft Auto VI. It could be the case that this is a proper tease for a reveal on the game coming this year, but it's best to take this information with a grain of salt considering Rockstar's trolling past.

Thanks, Dexerto.