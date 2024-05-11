Rocksmith+ is coming to Steam and PlayStation in June

HQ

Ubisoft has been teaching people how to play guitar, bass guitar, and piano for a few years at this point through its Rocksmith+ game, but this has only been possible through the PC Ubisoft Connect platform and with some features on mobile. This will be changing soon.

Rocksmith+ is finally coming to not only Steam, but also PlayStation platforms. The game will be debuting on said platforms on June 6 and you can access it right away if you already have a subscription to the service, which carries forward and across platforms. Unfortunately there is no word as to when/if Xbox will also be supported.

For those wondering what it will take to run the game on PC, the system requirements have been shared too, with these set to be:

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Intel HD 4600 or equivalent

Network: Broadband Internet connection

VR Support: NA

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit versions only) or higher

Processor: Intel Core i5-4690K / AMD FX-8350 or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / GTX 750ti / GTX 960 / GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon R9 280X / R9 380 / RX 470

Network: Broadband Internet connection

VR Support: NA

Will you be rocking out this June?