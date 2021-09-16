English
Rocksmith+

Rocksmith+ has been delayed to 2022

The team hopes to incorporate feedback stemming for the closed beta.

The floodgates on gaming delays have been opened up once again and just recently we've seen the likes of Dying Light 2, Battlefield 2042, and Star Wars: Hunters get pushed back. One of the latest titles to join this growing list is Rocksmith+, an app that enables players to learn their favourite songs on guitar and bass through practice tools and real-time feedback.

The subscription-based service has had its release date moved from summer 2021 to an unconfirmed time in 2022. Ubisoft shared the news within a post on Twitter and cited feedback generated from the game's recent closed beta as being a reason behind the delay. The statement notes: "We are convinced that this new release plan will give us time to deliver a smooth experience for all guitar and bass lovers."

You can take a look at the full statement from Ubisoft below:

