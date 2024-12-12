Rockets and Hawks fill the NBA Cup semifinalists, Warriors fans regret the knockout format

HQ

NBA Cup has confirmed its four semifinalists. On Tuesday, Milwaukee Bucks defeated Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder defeated Dallas Mavericks.

While not a prestigious trophy, NBA fans are starting to value the format of a cup, with something more akin to European competitions. Meanwhile, NBA gets some extra money from the Emirates sponsorship and the ticket sales in Las Vegas, giving sport fans something interesting to see in the cold days of December.

Yesterday, two more games were played. The closest one was the victory of Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors, 91-90, a match that could have faded differently if Stephen Curry had not failed a three pointer in the last ten seconds. That's the beauty of the knockout format, something US fans are not so used to see...

Then, Atlanta Hawks won 108-100 to New York Knicks, despite them playing at their home turf in Madison Square Garden. Trae Young scored 22 points and teased the disappointed crowds with a gesture that angered ESPN commentator Kendrick Perkins, saying 'he's the most disrespected star since Carmelo Anthony'.

After these quarterfinals, semifinals will be played in neutral ground in Las Vegas, but still count for the regular season. Semifinals will be played Saturday December 14:



Houston Rockets - Oklahoma City Thunder



Atlanta Hawks - Milwaukee Bucks



The Bucks are the only team returning from last year's Final Four, which was eventually won by Los Angeles Lakers. This year, LeBron's team didn't even passed the Group Phase. The final will take place Tuesday December 17.