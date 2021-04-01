LIVE

Rocket League

Rocket League's Season 3 Rocket Pass has been detailed

The season is set to run April 7 - July 21.

Psyonix has revealed further details on Rocket League's Season 3 Rocket Pass. The pass, which will be active from April 7 - July 21, contains 70 tiers of cosmetic items for players to unlock. There's also the option of purchasing a premium version of the Rocket Pass, and this enables players to get access to the Pro Tiers beyond Tier 70.

Perhaps the most exciting addition of the Season 3 Rocket Pass is the new vehicle known as Tyranno. This will be unlocked from the get-go for those who purchased the premium version, but regular players will have to put in the work and climb up the tiers.

You can watch the brand new trailer for the Season 3 Rocket Pass below:

Rocket League

